“Carpool Conversation” with TinCaps coming to WANE-TV

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You’ve probably seen James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment on The Late, Late Show here on CBS. Now, WANE-TV is getting behind the wheel and teaming up with the TinCaps this summer for a segment entitled “Carpool Conversation.”

Starting next Thursday, June 8, WANE-TV will air a new “Carpool Conversation” segment during the 6 p.m. new for the rest of the summer.

In the segment, sports director Glenn Marini or weekend sports anchor Andy McDonnell will pick up a TinCaps player and drive him to the ballpark on gameday.

They’ll talk about all things baseball and much, much more, as you get to know the personalities behind the players at Parkview Field!

TinCaps lefty Will Headean – who was born in West Lafayette – will be the first guest next week.