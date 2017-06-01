Trump global warming announcement out Thursday

FILE- In this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015 file photo, an artwork entitled 'One Heart One Tree' by artist Naziha Mestaoui is displayed on the Eiffel tower ahead of the 2015 Paris Climate Conference, in Paris. The Paris Agreement on climate change comes into force Friday Nov. 4, 2016, after a year with remarkable success in international efforts to slash man-made emissions of carbon dioxide and other global warming gases.

 

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll announce his decision on whether he’ll pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday.

Trump says on Twitter that he’ll be making the announcement Thursday at 3 p.m.

He ends the tweet with his campaign slogan, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

A senior White House official said Wednesday that the president was expected to withdraw from the agreement, which is aimed at reducing carbon emissions in an effort to curb global warming.

But officials cautioned that details were still being finalized. The president has also been known to change his mind on major decisions at the last minute.

