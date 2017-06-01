Top Justice official enlisted in Trump probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former FBI director heading a probe into contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia has enlisted a top Justice Department official in the effort.

Special counsel Robert Mueller has appointed Andrew Weissmann to his team, a department official confirmed Wednesday.

Weissmann had been head of the criminal division’s fraud section since 2015. The longtime Justice official previously served as FBI general counsel under Mueller.

Weissmann began his career with Justice in 1991 at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York. He later joined and ran the Enron Task Force.

The department official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to publicly announce the appointment.

— By Sadie Gurman

