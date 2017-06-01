Ted Albert eager to start at Indiana Tech

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a new face leading the Indiana Tech men’s basketball program, but Ted Albert isn’t new at all to the WHAC.

Albert spent the last 10 years at Cornerstone, first as a player and then as an assistant coach. He was a part of the Golden Staff as they won the 2015 NAIA Division II National Championship and then also as they finished runner-up in 2017.

Albert’s first official day on the job was today.

The Warriors were 20-11 last year under John Peckinpaugh. He stepped down recently to take a spot as an assistant coach with with alma mater IPFW.