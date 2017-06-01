Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Cedar Lake woman

CEDAR LAKE, Ind. (WANE) The Cedar Lake Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an 86-year-old woman. Cedar Lake is in the northwestern part of the state in Lake County.

Lucille Kammer is 4’10”, 115 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen at 8:00 Thursday morning and is believed to be in danger.

Kammer may be disoriented and require medical assistance, according to police. She’s believed to be driving a dark grey 2009 Toyota Corolla, with Indiana plate 341BKC.

If you have any information on Lucille Kammer, contact the Cedar Lake Police Department at 219-322-5000 or 911.