Rep. Banks statement on withdrawal from climate agreement

Congressman Jim Banks, who represents Indiana’s 3rd District and is a member of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, released the following statement Thursday regarding President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement:

With cost estimates as high as $750 billion, the Paris agreement imposes an extremely expensive burden without moving the needle on greenhouse gas emissions. From the start, this agreement bypassed Congress and was more about President Obama’s political climate agenda than sound science. I am glad President Trump is following through on his campaign promise and pulling the United States out of this flawed agreement. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Science Committee to develop real solutions based on science, not politics, to address these issues.”