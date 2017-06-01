Potts, Zunica go deep in TinCaps loss

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Third baseman Hudson Potts and first baseman Brad Zunica both launched two-run homers, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays) cruised to an 11-4 victory over the TinCaps on Thursday night at Parkview Field.

In the bottom of the first inning, Potts opened the scoring with his third home run of the season. The blast scored left fielder Jorge Oña, who had lined a two-out single for the TinCaps (18-36).

Bowling Green (25-27), however, responded quickly and kept pouring it on.

Jesus Sanchez evened the score with a two-run homer in the second inning, and the Hot Rods took the lead for good with Adrian Rondon’s RBI groundout two frames later.

Bowling Green then scored two runs in the fifth inning, three in the sixth and three in the seventh to build a commanding 11-2 lead. During that stretch, Nathaniel Lowe and Garrett Whitley each smacked a two-run double for the Hot Rods.

TinCaps starter Hansel Rodriguez (L) ceded six runs over five innings. David Bednar and G.K. Young each worked a scoreless frame in the eighth and ninth innings.

Zunica’s homer, his team-leading seventh of the year, nudged the TinCaps to the final deficit.

Kenny Rosenberg gave up two runs in seven innings for Bowling Green.

Next Game

Friday, June 2 at Dayton Dragons (7:00 p.m.)

o TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Roland Bolaños

o Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Andrew Jordan

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM /TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn Radio App