New ‘membership-based’ healthcare facility opens in SW Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)-A new company in Fort Wayne is aiming to reduce healthcare costs and offer more options for people across Northeast Indiana. The facility is a first of its kind in Fort Wayne.

City leaders were present for the grand opening of the DirectClinic and Direct Imaging Facility located at 1355 Getz Road. The ribbon cutting ceremony was followed by an open house.

DirectCare LLC is an employer based delivery solution that offers alternative payment options for healthcare services. The company charges a monthly membership fee, allowing members to receive unlimited access to providers and services without a co-pay. Services include: preventive care, acute care, immediate care, chronic disease management. Patients would only be required to use their insurance for ER visits, hospitalizations or specialist appointments.

Sudhakar Krishnan, President of DirectCare, said the goal is to help reduce costs by making preventative healthcare more accessible and help employers that are trying to manage the increasing cost of healthcare.

Company leaders say they believe this concept will revolutionize the future of healthcare.