Motorized watercraft ban on Sylvan Lake lifted

ROME CITY, Ind. (WANE) The emergency order banning the use of motorized watercraft on Sylvan Lake in Noble County has been lifted and normal boating can resume according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Due to continued concern regarding high water levels, the emergency order restricting the operation of motorized watercraft will continue on the following lakes until further notice:

Noble County: Waldron, Steinbarger, Tamarack and Jones.

Lagrange County: Dallas, Witmer, Hackenberg, Westler and Messick.