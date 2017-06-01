Graham to return for fifth year as Komets head coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets announced Thursday that Gary Graham has agreed to terms and will return for his fifth season as Head Coach and Director of Player Personnel when the puck drops on 2017-18.

“Gary has proven to be an effective head coach and recruiter at the double-A level,” Komet general manager David Franke said. “The Komets have enjoyed good success with Gary as head coach. We are looking forward to Gary leading the team to another successful regular season and hopefully a deeper run in the playoffs in the 2017-18 season.”

Graham directed the Komets to a 45-19-8 record and 98 points for 2016-17. The Komets recorded an ECHL-best 28 home wins and reached at least 40 wins over the course of the campaign for the third straight year.

The Fort Wayne native guided the Komets to their fourth straight appearance in the ECHL playoffs since he took over the helm in 2013-14. Graham’s Komets became the only team in the league to reach the second round in each of the last four seasons.

Graham became the 28th person to handle head coaching duties with the Komets when he was first appointed the position for 2013-14. Prior to becoming Fort Wayne’s head coach Graham claimed the SPHL Presidents’ Cup title in 2013. It was his fourth career league crown after collecting three league championships as an assistant coach with the Komets in 2009, 2010 and 2012.

In 2015-16 Graham coached the Komets to their first ECHL division title.

Graham is a Ball State University graduate, majoring in Exercise Science, and resides in Fort Wayne with his children Connor and Isabella.

Opening night for the 66th season of Komet Hockey is slated for Saturday, Oct. 14 in Fort Wayne against the Toledo Walleye.