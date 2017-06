Related Coverage Foster, McMillen golf courses closed due to flooding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Foster Park Golf Course is set to reopen after flood waters forced officials to close it.

The city was set to reopen nine holes of the course at noon Monday. Weather permitting, all 18 holes of the course were set to be reopened at noon Saturday.

The city closed Foster Park’s course last Thursday after a bout of heavy rains.