Amber Pasztor pleads guilty

ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne mother who smothered her two children to death in the back seat of a car after abducting them from their grandparents home in September has pleaded guilty.

Amber Pasztor pleaded guilty to two counts of murder early Thursday inside an Elkhart County courtroom, according to WSBT in South Bend. She is scheduled to be sentenced June 29, the station reported.

Pasztor has been charged with two counts of murder for the Sept. 26, 2016, deaths of her 6-year-old son, Rene Pasztor, and 7-year-old daughter, Liliana Hernandez. She admitted to NewsChannel 15 during a jailhouse interview in early October that she killed her two children and Frank Macomber, her neighbor along U.S. 33.

Pasztor has not been charged for Macomber’s death.

Prosecutors were seeking life without the possibility of parole for Pasztor. Her defense team, meanwhile, planned an insanity defense.

NewsChannel 15 is working to learn more about this development. This story will be updated.