A tool to protect police dogs in drug raids from overdosing

In this May 30, 2017, photo, a sketch shows the injection points on a police K-9, which accompanies a dosage of Naloxone, during a drug search training session in Revere, Mass. During drug raids, police dogs literally follow their noses to sniff out narcotics, but now the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl could be deadly to the K-9s. Police have a new strategy for protecting their four-legged partners, by carrying Naloxone for their dog, the same drug to reverse heroin overdoses in humans. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

 

BOSTON (AP) — Police have started carrying new protection for their K-9 partners: naloxone (nuh-LAHX’-ohn), a drug that has long been used to reverse opioid overdoses in humans.

Even a tiny amount of powdered fentanyl can sicken both police officers and dogs who sniff out drugs during raids.

Three police dogs in Florida were rushed to an animal hospital last year when they ingested fentanyl, a powerful painkiller often mixed with street heroin. The dogs were given naloxone and recovered quickly.

Massachusetts State Police began carrying naloxone for their K-9s in March. Police in Hartford, Connecticut, began carrying it in January.

