5 arrested after drug bust at Fort Wayne hotel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department arrested five people after a drug bust at a hotel Tuesday night.

According to FWPD Sgt. Mark Brooks, officers were called to the Country Hearth Inns and Suites, 2908 Goshen Road, at 9:44 p.m.

Brooks said police were told about a person dealing drugs who had an active warrant. Police arrived and found several people inside of a hotel room.

Brooks said police discovered and recovered 3.1 grams of heroin, 1.5 grams of crack cocaine, more than 200 grams of synthetic marijuana, and 18 methadone pills.

Investigators believe Errick Benson, 49, was manufacturing and distributing crack cocaine in the hotel room.

Police arrested Benson on charges of dealing in cocaine, possession of cocaine, dealing of synthetic lookalike, and visiting a common nuisance.

Four other people were arrested:

Aaron Balliet, 36, on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation stemming from two counts of welfare fraud. He was also charged with visiting a common nuisance.

Joseph Elser, 29, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, and visiting a common nuisance.

Stepheno Thomas, 34, was charged with visiting a common nuisance and held on a warrant for three counts of failure to pay.

Rhonda Hull, 40, was charged with visiting a common nuisance.

The case is under investigation.

May 30 Hotel Drug Bust View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Aaron Balliet mugshot Errick Benson mugshot Joseph Elser mugshot Rhonda Hull mugshot Stepheno Thomas mugshot