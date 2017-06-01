1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash on Bluffton Road

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One person was killed and two others critically hurt after a head-on crash south of Fort Wayne.

The crash was reported around 4:20 a.m. Thursday on Bluffton Road just north of Yoder Road.

Southwest Fire, Poe, and U.S. Air Force firefighters responded to assist.

Fire officials said three people were trapped.

One person was pronounced dead.

Two others were extricated by firefighters. One was transported by ambulance to a hospital and the other was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter.

The medical helicopter departed for the hospital around 5:22 a.m.

Investigators said both both vehicles hit on their front-left side. Police don’t know which vehicle went left of center.

Debris from the crash is scattered in several directions for several hundred feet.

It doesn’t appear anyone hit the brakes before impact. Investigators have not dicovered any skid marks on the road.

Bluffton Road is closed near the crash. It’s unknown how long the road with be closed.

The crash is under investigation.