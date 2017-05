WINAMAC, Ind. (WANE) – The Wildcats brought home the first regional title in the softball program’s history, beating Winamac 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Kennedy Krull broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth with a solo shot over the fence in center field.

Whitko improves to 23-5 on the season.

Whitko now plays South Adams at semi-state at 1 p.m. Saturday hosted by LaVille.