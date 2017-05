FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 5 Wawasee shut out Concordia 5-0 to earn the first regional softball crown in program history.

Meghan Fretz twirled a one-hitter for the Warriors.

The Warriors improve to 25-3 on the season while Concordia finishes 19-8.

Wawasee moves to to semi-state where they will face Northwestern at 1 p.m. Saturday at Twin Lakes.