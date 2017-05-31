TinCaps cooled off by Hot Rods in 5-1 loss

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps struggled to muster offense in a 5-1 loss to the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays) on Wednesday afternoon at Parkview Field.

Right fielder Jorge Oña smacked a pair of doubles and scored a run on an RBI groundout by designated hitter G.K. Young, but the TinCaps (18-35) only had one other hit, a double from left fielder Rod Boykin.

Bowling Green (24-27) starter Ethan Clark spun six scoreless innings and struck out six batters while his team methodically built a lead off Fort Wayne starter Mason Thompson (L).

The Hot Rods scored one run during each of the first four frames. Jonah Heim had an RBI groundout, Rene Pinto hit an RBI single, Robbie Tenerowicz launched a home run and Pinto added an RBI sacrifice fly.

Thompson whiffed five batters over his four innings of work. Wilmer Torres threw a pair of shutout frames before giving way to Diomar Lopez, who surrendered one run in two more innings. TinCaps catcher Webster Rivas tossed a scoreless ninth.

Fort Wayne scored its lone run off Jayson McKinley (S), who relieved Clark in the seventh inning and earned a three-inning save.

