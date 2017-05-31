Sylvan Lake level drops, ‘dam alert’ lifted

ROME CITY, Ind. (WANE) The water level of Sylvan Lake has reportedly dropped and the dam is no longer being monitored.

The Sylvan Lake Conservation District said Wednesday in a brief news release that it lifted the “Dam Alert” after the lake level dropped below the “watch” level threshold. On Saturday, the district said it was monitoring an “unusual situation” at the Sylvan Lake dam and put its “emergency action plan” for the dam in place as a precaution.

The district also outlawed motorized watercraft on the lake. That, too, was lifted Wednesday.

Motor boats remained banned at nine other area lakes due to elevated water levels. They include: West Lakes chain (Waldron, Steinbarger, Tamarack, and Jones) in Noble County, and Dallas, Witmer, Westler, Hackenberg, and Messick lakes in LaGrange County.