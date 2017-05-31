Suspect in killing of FWCS coach ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a Fort Wayne Community Schools educator and coach nearly two weeks ago.

Henry Eshon Underwood is wanted for the killing of Terrance Miles around 12:15 a.m. May 19 near a parking lot entrance to East Central Towers apartments. A police officer checking on a 911 call about gunshots in the 900 block of Francis Street found his body in a grassy area on Francis Street about 100 feet north of East Washington Boulevard.

Officers set up a perimeter and conducted a search for a possible suspect but did not find anyone. A canvas of the area also failed to produce a weapon near where Miles was gunned down.

Last week, Fort Wayne Police released four images of two men who were “in the immediate area of the homicide,” calling them persons of interest in the investigation and asking for the public’s help to identify them.

On Wednesday then, Fort Wayne Police wrote in a release that detectives identified Underwood as the suspect in the shooting death of Miles. Police said surveillance photographs captured Underwood’s image and the public’s assistance led detectives to identify him and eventually name him as the suspect.

It’s not clear if the other man in the surveillance images is still wanted. He has not been named.

The 23-year-old Underwood is described as a black man, 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, with brown eyes and braided black hair and a tattoo of an “H on his forehead.

Police said Underwood should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone that knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).