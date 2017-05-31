Patti LaBelle, Kiefer Sutherland to play Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — “Godmother of Soul” Patti LaBelle, George Thorogood and The Destroyers and Kiefer Sutherland are among the musical performers at this year’s Indiana State Fair .

Other acts announced this week include Blue October and the Yacht Rock Revival Tour 2017. Five of the 17 free concert acts have been announced so far. Each night of the fair features a concert that is free with paid admission to the fair. Organizers say more fair musical acts will be announced soon.

The fair runs from Aug. 4-20 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.