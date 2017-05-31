Muncie teen struck by a police car while riding bike

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a teenager was seriously injured after being struck by a police car in Indiana while riding a bike.

State police say in a statement that the 17-year-old boy from Muncie was riding about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday when he disregarded a red light at an intersection. Police say one car approaching the light stopped to avoid him, but the teen then rode into the path of a Muncie police car.

Police say the 25-year-old officer driving the police car swerved to miss the teen and couldn’t avoid hitting him. The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No injuries were reported to the officer. The investigation is ongoing.

