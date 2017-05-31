Motorcycle driver critically hurt after crash on Leesburg Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcycle driver was critically injured after crashing his bike on Leesburg Road, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened near Beineke Road around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said the motorcycle went off the road for an unknown reason and crashed near in the front year of a home.

The person was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but was downgraded to critical condition at the hospital.

It’s unclear if the person was wearing a helmet.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

Leesburg Road was closed for several hours while police investigated.