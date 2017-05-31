Meet the Titans: Ivy Tech launches baseball program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Ivy Tech Northeast will begin an intercollegiate men’s baseball program, the school announced Wednesday.

The Ivy Tech Titans will compete in Division II of the National Junior College Athletic Association. The team will practice and play home games at Shoaff Park.

Lance Hershberger has been named head coach. A legend of area baseball, Hershberger started Indiana Tech’s program and led it to national prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s with five straight NAIA World Series appearances. He’s coached at Concordia, Bishop Luers and Bishop Dwenger high schools and in the Wildcat Baseball Organization, and is the current executive director of Community Impact Zone.

He’s set to be inducted into the Northeast Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame in June.

“Under Lance’s leadership, Titans Baseball will provide a new opportunity for Ivy Tech students in northeast Indiana, allowing them to develop their potential on the field and in the classroom, as they prepare for their future,” said Ivy Tech Northeast Chancellor Jerrilee Mosier.

Four assistant coaches have been named to Hershberger’s staff: former Concordia and Indiana Tech player Connor Wilkins; former Blackhawk Christian High School and Owens Community College and IPFW player Dru Sebastian; former DeKalb High School and current Summit City Sluggers staff member Todd Armstrong; and Summer City Sluggers founder and former Manchester University and Southern Wells High School coach Mark DeLagarza.

Northrop’s Alec Agler has committed to play for the Titans as its first recruit.

Ivy Tech will offer athletic scholarships limited to tuition, books, fees and course-required supplies.

The Ivy Tech Titans baseball program will look to join a conference in the region.