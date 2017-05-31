Huntington plastics maker to layoff 164

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) A Huntington composite plastics manufacturer will temporarily layoff more than 160 workers, NewsChannel 15 has learned.

In a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Continental Structural Plastics Plant Manager Jerry Reid said the company had received notice that one of its customers would be idled for three months. As a response and after what he described as careful analysis, Reid said CSP would be forced to “substantially reduce its operations” at the plant at 1890 Riverfork Drive.

CSP will lay off 164 workers. The layoffs will begin July 31, Reid detailed in the letter.

Reid described the mass layoff temporary in the letter. It’s not clear if the plant will hire back all employees, or when officials expect that rehiring to begin.