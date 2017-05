FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead scored four runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back, knocking off 4A no. 11 Leo 11-7 to bring home the program’s second regional championship.

Leo committed five errors in the contest and Homestead was able to take advantage of the miscues each time.

Homestead improves to 21-6 on the season while Leo winds up 24-3.

Homestead will now face Hamilton Southeastern at semi-state Saturday at 1 p.m. hosted by Lafayette Harrison.