German biker loses bag of cash, raining bills over Autobahn

BERLIN (AP) — German police say a businessman on a motorcycle lost a plastic bag stuffed with his day’s earnings while driving along a southern highway, sending a shower of cash across the Bavarian Autobahn.

Ingolstadt police said Sunday the 36-year-old had been carrying about 9,000 euros ($10,000) in small bills Saturday night when he lost the bag on the A9 highway.

The man, whose name wasn’t released, stopped his motorcycle and tried to collect the cash himself, and witnesses called police.

Authorities temporarily shut down the stretch of the highway and helped the man collect his cash, but an estimated 1,500 euros was taken away by the wind before it could be recovered, the dpa news agency reported.

Police say he was able to produce a slip showing the cash was his.