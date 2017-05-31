First of 17 free Indiana State Fair concerts announced

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The first five of 17 concerts slated for the 2017 Indiana State Fair have been announced. This year’s fair takes place August 4-20. Each night of the fair features a concert that is free with paid fair admission.

The first five shows announced include:

George Thorogood and The Destroyers – Friday, August 4

Yacht Rock Revival Tour 2017 – Thursday, August 10 featuring Robbie Dupree, Player’s Peter Beckett, Matthew Wilder, and Elliot Lurie from Looking Glass backed by the Yacht Rock Revue band.

Blue October – Friday, August 11

Patti LaBelle – Thursday, August 17

Kiefer Sutherland – Friday, August 18

Additional Free Stage Shows will be announced soon

Online ticket sales are available at a discounted rate of $8 plus convenience fee on the Indiana State Fair website. Tickets can also be purchased at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Box Office during regular business hours at the discounted rate. Tickets purchased at the gate are $12.

Purchase of an Indiana State Fair ticket allows for general admission to the Chevrolet Silverado Free Stage concert seating area. No seats can be reserved unless otherwise specified. For more information please visit our website.