Carroll tennis prepares for return to state

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second year in a row and third time in the last five years Carroll girls tennis is heading to state.

The Chargers (19-3) are ranked 13th in the state’s latest poll. They’ll face no. 2 Indianapolis Cathedral (17-1) in the quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Friday at Center Grove High School.

The Chargers are coming off a 3-2 win at semi-state over no. 16 Delta.

Carroll is looking to build off last season, where the Chargers fell to Jasper 4-1 in the quarterfinals.

Carroll’s squad is made up of Sydney Jackson at no. 1 singles, Katelyn VanWyngarden at no. 2 singles, and Bailey Newman at no. 3 singles. Mia Toscos & Lauren VanWyngarden compete at no. 1 doubles while Hannah Wallace and Katie Beier team up at no. 2 doubles.