Boys and Girls Clubs kick off Summer Meal Program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne kicked off its Summer Meal Program with a family fun barbecue celebration.

The kick-off barbecue was held at the Fairfield Boys & Girls Club at 2609 Fairfield Ave. on Wednesday. It included games, races, prizes, music and food, CW Fort Wayne super heroes visited, and vehicles from the Fort Wayne Fire Department and Fort Wayne Police Department were on display.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne’s Summer Meal Program provides free, nutritious meals to children throughout the summer at 11 sites around the city. The organization is an Indiana Department of Education sponsor for the Summer Food Service Program for Children.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne expects to prepare more than 850 meals each day this summer. The organization said distribution sites are located primarily in low income areas and government subsidized housing and Fort Wayne Housing Authority Hud apartments, to reach the families that most need food services.

Free lunch for children 18 years or under will be available from June 5 through August 12, Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m. at the following sites:

Astoria Apartments, 2754 E Paulding Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46816

Baldwin Creek Apartments, 2020 Hobson Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46805

Black Bear Creek, 1604 Reed Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46815

Bridge of Grace, 5100 Gaywood Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46806

Brookmill Boys & Girls Club, 2857 Millbrook Drive, Fort Wayne IN, 46802

Coliseum Apartments, 1035 Ridgewood Dr. Fort Wayne IN, 46805

McCormick Apartments, 3005 McCormick Place, Fort Wayne, IN 46803

Richfield Apartments, 4737 Heatherwind Drive. Fort Wayne, IN 46815

River Cover Apartments, 2430 River Cove Lane, Fort Wayne, IN 46825

Villa Capri Apartments, 2015 Fox Point Trail. Fort Wayne, IN 46816

The Fairfield Boys and Girls Club, 2609 Fairfield Ave., will also serve meals to children 18 years of age or younger during these hours:

Breakfast: Monday through Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Lunch: Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m.