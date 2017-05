TIPTON, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 7 Bellmont bested Tipton 6-2 on Tuesday to bring home a regional softball crown, the seventh in school history but first since 2009.

Bellmont improves to 20-1 on the season.

The Squaws now face Kankakee Valley at semi-state Saturday at 11 a.m. at Twin Lakes.