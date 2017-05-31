Beatlefest to feature Fort Wayne bands

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The 5th annual Beatlefest is set for Saturday at the Allen County Public Library plaza in downtown Fort Wayne.

The free, all-ages festival is a celebration of the music of The Beatles. Three Fort Wayne bands – Apocashyne, The B45’s and the Tim Harrington Band – will perform their versions of classic Beatles hits.

Kenny Taylor and the All-Star Rockestra will also perform a special tribute to Chuck Berry, recognized as one of The Beatles’ greatest influences.

Guests to Beatlefest are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food and beverages, including alcohol, will be sold.

Beatlefest begins at 6 p.m.