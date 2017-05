BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second year in a row South Adams has earned a 2A regional title on the softball diamond as 2A no. 3 South Adams bested 2A no. 5 Bremen 5-3 Tuesday night in Berne.

Casandra Evans blasted a home run in the second to give the Starfires a 3-1 lead.

South Adams improves to 20-2 overall on the season.

South Adams now moves on to play Whitko at semi-state Saturday at 1 p.m. hosted by LaVille.