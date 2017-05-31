4th bomb threat called into Rural King

Related Coverage Bomb threat called into Rural King

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Another bomb threat was called into the Rural King store on Fort Wayne’s southwest side Wednesday, the fourth such incident in less than two weeks and the third in three days.

Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 that a bomb threat was called into Rural King at 8801 U.S. 24 earlier Wednesday. It’s not clear what time.

The store was given an all-clear by investigating officers, dispatchers said.

The threat came a day after police were called to the store Tuesday morning on a report of a bomb threat. Two dogs swept the store and found no evidence of a bomb, and the store was reopened.

Officials said then that detectives were investigating because the store had received bomb threats on May 19 and on Monday, as well. No evidence of any explosives were found after any of the threats.

Police have not said if they have any suspects in the threats.