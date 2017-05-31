3-alarm fire damages Stellhorn Rd. businesses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At least four businesses were damaged after fire ripped through a business complex Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to 3460 Stellhorn Road around 4:45 a.m.

The first arriving crews found smoke and flames towering from the roof of a large office building.

Additional alarms were called within minutes.

By 5:15 a.m. most of the fire had been extinguished.

The most extensive damage is to the Dr. James Murdock Chiropractor office. At least three other businesses were damaged: RGIS Inventory Specialist, Insure Smart Fire Insurance, and Innovative Professional Services.

The roof of the chiropractor office collapsed and part of a wall fell inside the building. Firefighters attacked the flames from the outside.

Due to the intensity of the flames and safety concerns firefighters were not able to go inside.

FWPD officials said no one was inside then building when the fire broke out.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause is under investigation.