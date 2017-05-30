Work begins converting old Elkhart factory into apartments

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A long-closed musical instrument factory in northern Indiana is getting new life as apartments for senior citizens.

The former Conn-Selmer plant in Elkhart has been vacant for 12 years but crews started work this spring on a $10 million renovation of the two-story brick building that dates back to 1910.

The project by Commonwealth Development Corp. of America calls for 55 apartments with rents from $300 to $650 a month.

Commonwealth vice president Kevin McDonell tells The Elkhart Truth that the first units should be ready next spring.

State records show the building housed Crow Elkhart Motor Co. from 1910 until 1930, then was used by Conn-Selmer for 75 years.

The project is being supported by nearly $840,000 in rental housing tax credits from the state.

