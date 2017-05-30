Video shows racist rant day before train attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cellphone video shows the suspect in the deadly stabbings of two men who intervened in an anti-Muslim rant against two young women on a Portland train going on a racist tirade a day earlier.

Police Sgt. Pete Simpson confirmed Monday that video from a passenger posted by TV station KOIN shows Jeremy Joseph Christian, who’s accused of murder and other counts in Friday’s attack.

In the video taken Thursday, Christian uses expletives as he rants about Muslims, Christians and Jews. At one point, he threatens to stab the driver of the train. He also rails against police and taxes.

Simpson says police also are investigating an incident that day involving Christian and a black woman on the train but didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking additional details.

