FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They call it the ‘No Fly Zone.’

Snider’s Chandler Everson made a spectacular catch to seal the victory over Northrop to open sectionals and then the Panther topped East Noble in extra innings. They closed out a special run by taking out DeKalb for the sectional title. We are proud to honor the Snider baseball team as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

The Panthers will Zionsville in the regional on Saturday at Lafayette Jefferson High School.