Suwinksi, Young go deep in TinCaps loss to Hot Rods

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps came back from a three-run deficit twice on Tuesday night at Parkview Field against the Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays), but Fort Wayne couldn’t recover from the third deficit in a 12-9 loss to Bowling Green.

After allowing three runs in the top of the first inning, Fort Wayne (18-34) came back to tie the game with runs in three separate innings.

First baseman Brad Zunica singled in the bottom of the second inning to score second baseman Eguy Rosario to cut Bowling Green’s lead to 3-1.

In the third inning, center fielder Jack Suwinski hit a solo home run to right-center field. It was the third home run of the season for Suwinski, and it made it a 3-2 ballgame.

The third straight Fort Wayne run came in the fifth inning. Catcher Webster Rivas singled, scoring Zunica from second base to tie the game, 3-3.

Bowling Green (23-27) responded with another three-run inning in the top of the sixth. With runners on the corners and two outs. Garrett Whitley singled to score Jonah Heim for a 4-3 lead. Lucius Fox followed with a double that scored both Miles Mastrobuoni and Whitley for a 6-3 advantage.

The TinCaps struck back with an offensive outburst in the bottom of the sixth. A single from third baseman Hudson Potts scored Suwinski to cut the Hot Rods’ lead to 6-4. Then, with two runners on base, designated hitter G.K. Young crushed a ball well over the right-field wall for a three-run home run that gave Fort Wayne its first lead of the game, 7-6. The home run was Young’s second in as many days. Later in the inning a base hit by left fielder Rod Boykin scored Rosario to complete a five-run inning and put the TinCaps ahead 8-6.

The lead didn’t last long though. In the top of the seventh, Robbie Tenerowicz led off with a home run for the Hot Rods to trim the TinCaps’ lead to 8-7. A Whitley single plated two more runs in the inning to give Bowling Green back the lead, 9-8. A fourth run came home during the inning when a ball went through Rosario’s legs at second base and into right field. The error allowed the Hot Rods to take a 10-8 edge.

The TinCaps did get one run in the eighth inning. Suwinski knocked in his second run of the game with a single that scored Boykin to cut the deficit to 10-9.

That’s as close as Fort Wayne would get in the final innings. Bowling Green added a pair of runs in the ninth. Fox picked up his third RBI of the game with a single, making the lead 11-9. Jesus Sanchez then plated his lone run of the game on a double that scored Fox for a 12-9 advantage.

Fort Wayne went 6-for-11 with runners in scoring position but struggled on the mound. Reliever Will Headean (L) struck out three batters in 2 2/3 innings but allowed six runs.

Bowling Green reliever Deivy Mendez allowed just one hit in two scoreless innings, while right-hander Spencer Jones (S) allowed a run in two relief innings and closed the door on any opportunity of a TinCaps rally.

Next Game

Wednesday, May 31 vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods (11:05 a.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Mason Thompson

– Hot Rods Probable Starter: RHP Ethan Clark

Watch: Comcast Network 81

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn

Tickets