Some fight, others flee over Texas’ immigration crackdown

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas’ recently passed crackdown on “sanctuary cities.”

The Texas law is similar to a 2010 Arizona law that lets police inquire about a person’s immigration status even during routine interactions such as traffic stops.

But as the group joins with local activists, their effort is coming too late for a small portion of foreign-born Texans who have already begun evacuating the state.

While their ranks are still too small to measure, a larger exodus — as has already happened in Arizona — could seriously impact Texas. The state has more than 1 million immigrants illegally in the country.

Although the visiting activists are urging resistance, some immigrants are abandoning Texas for more liberal states, where they feel safer from deportation.

