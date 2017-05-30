Police: Man strips naked after slow chase, is tased

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) Police arrested a Rockford, Ohio, man after a slow-speed chase that ended with him reportedly stripping down naked, and a Taser shot.

On Sunday, deputies from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and officers from Coldwater, St. Henry and Celina police departments tried to stop a car on S.R. 703 near Its It Road in Montezuma on a report that its driver had been involved in a domestic violence situation earlier in the evening. Police said in a news release that the driver had rammed his 2000 Lincoln car into the wall at a local bar where the domestic situation happened, then drove off.

The Lincoln was also in a crash at the Kozy Kampground that left it with heavy damage and three tires before officers caught up with it, the release said.

When police found the Lincoln, it was reportedly losing parts as it was driving. Police gave chase, but it never exceeded 15 miles per hour, according to the release.

Celina Police used stop sticks to stop the Lincoln along U.S. Route 127 at Monroe Road. It eventually stopped in a private drive there, police said.

At that point, a man emerged from the vehicle on his cell phone. Police said he then stripped naked, the report said.

Police took the man into custody, but he slipped out of his handcuffs. When police tried to re-cuff him, he reportedly resisted. Officers then hit the man with a Taser and took him into custody again.

Mitchell Dale Mullins, 41, of Rockford, Ohio, was arrested on charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated, Domestic Violence, Resisting Arrest and Stop Sign Violation. He was taken to Mercer Health for medical clearance then transported to the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility.

Police said the Mercer County Prosecutors Office will review additional charges.