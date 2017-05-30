Northrop student named Gatorade Indiana Baseball Player of the Year

CHICAGO (May 30, 2017) — In its 32nd year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company, today announced Garrett Schoenle of Northrop High School as its 2016-17 Gatorade Indiana Baseball Player of the Year. Schoenle is the first Gatorade Indiana Baseball Player of the Year to be chosen from Northrop High School.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Schoenle as Indiana’s best high school baseball player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year, Schoenle joins an elite alumni association of past state award-winners in 12 sports, including Derek Jeter (1991-92, Kalamazoo High School, Mich.), Jon Lester (2001-02, Bellarmine Preparatory School, Wash.), David Price (2003-04, Blackman High School, Tenn.), Clayton Kershaw (2005-06, Highland Park High School, Texas), Rick Porcello (2006-2007, Seaton Hall Preparatory School, N.J.) and Kris Bryant (2009-10, Bonanza High School, Nev.).

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound senior left-handed pitcher and first baseman had led the Bruins to a 19-5 record and a berth in the Class 4A sectional tournament at the time of his selection. Schoenle posted a 4-0 record on the mound with a 0.75 ERA through 24 games, recording 60 strikeouts in 37.1 innings. Ranked as the state’s No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2017 by Prep Baseball Report, he was batting .456 with two home runs, 17 RBI and an .824 slugging percentage entering the postseason.

A devoted parishioner in his church community, Schoenle has volunteered locally at an area homeless shelter and completed a service mission trip to Honduras in 2014. “Garrett Schoenle is a tremendous overall athlete,” said Northrop High head coach Matt Brumbaugh. “He is a great competitor and has shown great leadership skills. He can throw a fastball and a curveball for a strike in any situation.”

Schoenle has maintained a 3.16 GPA in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball on scholarship at the University of Cincinnati this fall.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which work with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.

Schoenle joins recent Gatorade Indiana Baseball Players of the Year T.J. Collett (2015-16, Terre Haute North Vigo High School), Ashe Russell (2014-15 & 2013-14, Cathedral High School), Trey Ball (2012-13, New Castle High School), Will Coursen-Carr (2011-12, South Side High School), Dillon Peters (2010–11, Cathedral High School), Justin O’Conner (2009-10, Cowan High School), Cameron Perkins (2008–09, Southport High School), Alex Meyer (2007-08, Greensburg Community High School), and Jarrod Parker (2006-07, Norwell High School) among the state’s list of former award winners.

As a Gatorade Player of the Year, Garrett will be able to select a national or local youth sports organization to receive a grant as part of the Gatorade Play It Forward program. Every Gatorade Player of the Year state winner receives a $1,000 grant to donate and will have the opportunity to enter for an additional $10,000 spotlight grant by writing a brief essay explaining why their selected organization deserves additional support. 12 spotlight grants – one for each sport – will be announced throughout the year.