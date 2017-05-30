Head-on crash in DeKalb Co. leaves 3 injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A head-on crash in DeKalb County injured three people, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened in the 7400 block of State Road 8 around 5 p.m. Tuesday, just east of Newville.

Investigators said a vehicle driven by Austin Ortiz, Butler, crossed the center line into the eastbound lane. An oncoming vehicle driven by Eric Rice, Edgerton, Ohio, crossed into the westbound lane to avoid the collision. Investigators said Ortiz then corrected back into his proper lane and hit the brakes in an attempt to avoid a collision.

A sheriff’s department statement said the head-on crash happened in the westbound lane.

Ortiz was extricated from his vehicle by Concord Township firefighters. He was taken by air ambulance to a Fort Wayne hospital and last listed in serious condition, according to the sheriff’s department.

Rice was treated and released for his injuries. A passenger in Rice’s vehicle was listed in fair condition.

Investigators said all three people were wearing seat belts.

The crash is under investigation.