Fort Wayne’s 311 call center celebrates 10 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Mayor Tom Henry today was joined by the City of Fort Wayne’s 311 Call Center, community supporters and neighborhood leaders to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the 311 Call Center in Fort Wayne.

Mayor Henry touted customer service accomplishments through the City’s Citizen Services Department and 311 Call Center, including the launch of a new mobile app and improved website. The Fort Wayne 311 mobile app is available through the App Store and Google Play. The website offers interactive mapping, which displays online and mobile service requests, a new public knowledge base, feedback survey and other engagement features for residents to provide feedback to City government. The website is http://www.cityoffortwayne.org and click on the 311 icon.

Fort Wayne launched its 311 program in 2007 to make government more accessible and responsive to the needs of residents, businesses and visitors. Through the Citizen Services Department, the City engages with the public to make improvements and measure departmental service performance. The innovative program collects the community’s voice, empowering residents to help drive change.

“I continue to be impressed by the hard work and dedication that’s displayed each day in our 311 Call Center,” said Mayor Henry. “We’re committed to providing residents with the best customer service possible. The effort I see from our employees assists us in being a point of destination for business growth, strong neighborhoods and a unique quality of life.”

“I’m excited to see how the Citizen Services Department has grown within these past 10 years,” said Julie Sanchez, director, City of Fort Wayne’s Citizen Services Department. “My staff and I really enjoy helping others and our latest modernization efforts will make it easier for us to do so and for our residents to contact local government.”

Since its inception, the call center has handled more than 1.5 million calls. The services provided by 311 have continued to expand as Citizen Services currently assists 23 City departments. The Citizen Services Department’s 311 call center is consistently recognized as a national leader in providing excellent customer service.

Last month, the City received the Game Changer Award, presented by Oracle at the Modern Customer Experience Conference in Las Vegas. The Game Changer award nominees were from all around the world. The selection was based on the design and execution of the agent-user interface, website and mobile application. Fort Wayne was recognized for achieving game-changing results as a support organization through the use of the Oracle Service Cloud. Specifically, the City’s 311 Call Center was awarded for providing quality experiences to its customers through integration, feedback, data collection and analysis.

In recognition of the 10 years of service, the City will have a number of opportunities for the public to be part of the celebration.

Wednesday, May 31 – Mayor Henry will answer calls in the 311 Call Center from 9:30-10 a.m.

Thursday, June 1 – Residents are invited to visit the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St., from noon- 2 p.m. to learn more about 311, see how the mobile app works and provide feedback to Citizen Services staff members.

Friday, June 2 – Residents placing calls to the 311 Call Center may win a prize compliments of the Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department. Callers 10 and 311 on Friday will be in for a treat.

Special guests at today’s event were Dane Newman of Oracle and Hosna Keyhan of NebuLogic.