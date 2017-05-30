Driver who ran from 4-vehicle fatal crash sentenced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man who ran away from a four-vehicle crash along Coliseum Boulevard in November 2016 that left one man dead has been sentenced.

Brody L. Brunson Sr. was sentenced to 16 years for the Nov. 15, 2016, crash on Coliseum Boulevard at Parnell Avenue that killed 62-year-old Rickey D. Reisinger of Fort Wayne. A plea deal with prosecutors dropped two of the nine charges Brunson had been charged with.

According to investigators at the scene, a vehicle was speeding and slammed into a stopped vehicle at the red light. Police said after the impact, Brunson and a passenger in the initial car ran from the scene through retail parking lots.

Several minutes after the crash, police received a 911 call from a Brunson, who said his car had been stolen. When officers met with him, they realized he matched the description of the driver seen leaving the scene of the crash and detained him.

Surveillance video from a nearby retail store showed Brunson fleeing from the crash scene.

Brunson admitted in court that he was intoxicated with THC and hydrocodone during the crash. He told a judge he suffers from depression and anxiety and is being treated with medication.

Reisinger’s daughter said previously that she has compassion for Brunson and that she believes her father would feel the same way.