Country Heritage Indiana’s winningest winery

LAOTTO, Ind. (WANE) Country Heritage Winery & Vineyard was the most awarded winery at the country’s top wine competition.

The LaOtto winery received the Governor’s Cup at the 2017 Indy International Wine Competition as the competition’s winningest Indiana Winery. All told, Country Heritage took home 42 medals at the competition, held held May 24-25 in West Lafayette, including 3 Double Gold, 12 Gold, 15 Silver, and 12 Bronze. It also received Best of Class for its 2013 Estate Grown Marquette & Heritage Rose.

The Indy International Wine Competition is the largest scientifically organized and independent wine competition in the United States.

Since it opened in April 2011 just off S.R. 3 in LaOtto, Country Heritage has won 156 medals, 8 Best of Class awards, an Indiana Traminette of the Year award and has been recognized Indiana Farm Winery of the Year in 2015 and 2016.