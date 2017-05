FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A bomb threat was called into the Rural King store on Fort Wayne’s southwest side early Tuesday.

Just after 10 a.m., police were called to the Rural King at 8801 U.S. 24 on a report of a bomb threat. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 that police were investigating the report and that the store was evacuated.

Police were blocking the entrance to the store’s parking lot, and squad cars could be seen around the building.