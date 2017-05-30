Big Apple Deli food truck debuts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne pizzeria Big Apple Pizza is now offering Fort Wayne eaters another New York City food staple: deli sandwiches.

The Big Apple Deli food truck made its debut Tuesday in the parking lot of Big Apple Pizza at 1130 N. Wells St. The menu features a Reuben sandwich and a hot pastrami sandwich, as well as the option to build your own sandwich with turkey, ham, roast beef, corned beef or pastrami and select cheeses.

The deli food truck pairs with Big Apple Pizza’s pizza truck, which rolled out in August 2015.

Big Apple Pizza owner Pat O’Sullivan hails from New York.

To learn where Big Apple Deli or Big Apple Pizza food trucks will be, like them on Facebook or follow them on Twitter.