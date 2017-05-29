Woodlan tops Busco, but South Adams bests Warriors for 2A sectional title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Adams beat Adams Central 8-1 in the semifinals while Woodlan edged Churubusco 2-1 in the other semi, resulting in a championship game that saw the Starfires top the Warriors 3-0 in a busy day of 2A sectional baseball action at Canterbury High School.

In the second semifinal of the day Churubusco’s Brandon Jencks singled home Tom Richards to open the scoring in the top of the fifth. Woodlan countered in the bottom of the sixth, scoring two runs – including the game-winner when Luke Crilly avoided a tag at home with some evasive maneuvers.

South Adams now advances to the Whiting regional. They will face Hammond Bishop Noll at 10 a.m. on Saturday.