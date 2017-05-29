Warsaw teen critically injured in accidental shooting

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – A 15-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the neck Sunday afternoon, according to the Warsaw Police Department.

Investigators were called around 4 p.m. to the Shamrock Mobile Home Park, 920 Anchorage Road, on the north side of Warsaw.

According to police, the boy was accidentally shot. But the investigation was hampered after someone tried to get rid of the gun and another person provided police with false information.

Investigators said several people were inside a mobile home and a 9mm handgun was being handled by Amika Bolen, 22, Warsaw, when it discharged.

Police said after the shooting Dylan Lawson, 21, Warsaw, tossed the gun into a wooded area near the mobile home park before police arrived. Police eventually recovered the gun from the woods.

Police said Sasha Bolen, 24, Warsaw, provided false information to police about who was handling the gun when it fired. Sasha Bolen is a relative of the boy who was shot.

Warsaw Police Department Spokesman Cpt. Kip Shuter said Amika Bolen has been initially charged with felony criminal recklessness for shooting a firearm inside a dwelling. She is being held in the Kosciusko County Jail on $10,250 bond.

Lawson is initially charged with felony obstruction of justice and Sasha Bolen is initially charged with misdemeanor false informing. Both were booked in the county jail.

The shooting is under investigation.